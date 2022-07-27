Robert Wilson Sr. Obituary

Robert Wilson Sr.

Robert Galen Wilson Sr., 83, of Littleton, N.H., died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton. He was born on Oct. 12, 1938, in Hanover, N.H., the son of Galen and Margaret. He was the husband of Alice (Dodge) Wilson. They were married on Oct. 24, 1959, in Littleton, N.H. and shared 63 years together.

Growing up, Robert attended the Bath and Woodsville, N.H. schools. Following school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving from 1961-1963. He worked for Clint Clough Construction prior to starting his own business, R. G. Wilson Construction, and co-owned Wilson Bros. Bus Company 1968-1975 with his brother, Richard.

