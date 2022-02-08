Roberta Ann Gallerani Obituary

Roberta Ann Gallerani (Bobbie) passed away peacefully at home on February 4th, 2022, with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Paul Gallerani; her children, Peter Gallerani and Carol Metayer; her grandchildren, Paul Metayer, Shelby Metayer, and Nicholas Gallerani; her daughter-in-law, Jeanne Gallerani; her son-in-law, Skip Metayer; her granddaughter-in-law, Johana Gallerani; and her great-grandson, Paul’s son Broderick Casey. Bobbie is also survived by her sister-in-law, Irene, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Bobbie was born on February 23rd, 1938, in Barre, Vt. to Robert Arey and Mildred LaPoint. She was raised in Plainfield, Vt. and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1956. During that year, Bobbie was charmed by a young Paul Gallerani and gave up her plans to attend the University of Vermont to marry him on August 25th, 1956. She devoted most of her early years to lovingly raising her two children while also supporting her husband Paul, with boundless energy, in the running of Gallerani’s Livestock and Market and Gallerani’s Commission Sales.
Bobbie showered unconditional love and caring on her two children, three grandchildren, one granddaughter-in-law and one great-grandchild. She loved her daughter-in-law Jeanne of 41 years and her son-in-law Skip of 40 years with a passion equal to her love for her own children. She worked with three generations of family at Farm-Way, husband Paul, daughter and son in law Skip and Carol, and grandchildren Paul and Shelby who grew up there.
Several special people provided Bobbie with an enriched and loving childhood: her maternal grandparents, Bill and Beryl LaPointe, and her uncle and aunt, Ray and Fran Delair. Bobbie’s power to love grew from their influences. Upon her marriage to Paul, Bobbie formed lasting deep bonds with Paul’s parents, Peter & Mary Gallerani, her brothers and sisters-in-law, and her eight wonderful nieces and nephews.
Bobbie converted to Catholicism prior to her marriage and was exceptionally active in various Catholic charities and activities her entire life. In 2008, Bobbie was awarded recognition from the Bishop of the Vermont Diocese, as a Women of Ministry, and she served the Bradford Catholic Church as a Eucharistic Minister.
In 1987, she and her husband Paul joined her daughter Carol and Carol’s husband Skip in the purchase of Farm- Way, forming and maintaining a very successful partnership to the end of her life. Carol, Skip, and Paul remain partners in the company; and her spirit will always be felt by the many Farm-Way customers and employees who loved her.
A few things many of her friends would not know about Bobbie was that she was a gifted athlete and a marvelous figure skater and taught lessons to the Girl Scouts when she was a young woman. She was also a skilled cheerleader and majorette in high school and taught baton twirling to aspiring young majorettes. Bobbie’s grandparents owned a camp on Joe’s Pond in Danville when she was young, and it was there that she became an accomplished swimmer and water skier. Bobbie also loved bicycling in her youth and was a familiar presence darting around Plainfield to perform errands for many of the elderly women there, whom she loved and who loved her.
Anybody who ever drove by her house in Bradford would know how much Bobbie loved flowers. She was an enthusiastic and gifted flower gardener her entire life, both at home and for the Catholic Church next door. Bobbie spent many hours over the years tending and caring for her beloved flower gardens and was even able to coach her husband Paul into becoming an enthusiastic gardener, as well.
She loved deeply and will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on April 24, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Bradford, Vt. The Most Reverend Christopher J. Coyne, Bishop of the Diocese of Vermont will preside.
Burial will follow in the Gallerani lot in Sawyer Cemetery on Upper Plains Road in Bradford.
Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church 113 Upper Plains Road, Bradford, Vermont 05033
Hale Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Bobbie’s care.
