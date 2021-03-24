Roberta L. Moore, 73, of Sutton, Vt. passed away at her home on March 23, 2021. She was born on Feb. 5, 1948 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to the late Kenneth and Violet Deth.
Roberta enjoyed crocheting, volunteering and delivering meals for Meals on Wheels, reading, camping, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children Elaine Eugenia Wight, Ernest Raymond Hinton Jr., and Robert Lee Hinton and his spouse Jennifer, as well as several grandchildren and several great grandchildren, and many friends.
She was predeceased by her daughter Maude Mae Miller.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. On-line condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, locally family owned and operated.
