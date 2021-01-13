Rocky Williamson - Obituary

Oct. 16, 1927 - Jan. 3, 2021
Rocky was a very giving person. He loved to give little children dolls and teddy bears. He was a very gifted pitcher in mens fast-pitch softball. Rocky played in Maine and his team won the state championship in 1955. In 1968, his team in St. Johnsbury won a state championship. When he was 8 years old, he would fish on his father’s boat. His dad was a lobster fisherman in Rockland, Maine. In his early 20s, he learned a trade, drywall. He did ceilings and put up a lot of sheetrock. He was one of the drywall men in 1965, when they taped all of Lyndon State College.
Rocky made friends very easy and had a lot of friends during his late 30s. It was at this time when he met his best friend, Bobby Cliche. They were friends for 56 years. Rocky never saw a McDonald’s that he didn’t like. He liked to flirt with all the girls.
Rocky will be missed by all. There will be no calling hours. Rocky is to be cremated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.