Rodney and Veda Lyon Obituary

Veda W. Lyon – June 12, 1932 to March 22, 2021; Rodney W. Lyon – December 3, 1927 to March 25, 2021
Veda Lyon at the age of 88 unexpectedly went home to be with our Lord on March 22, 2021.
Rodney Lyon at the age of 93 went home to be with our Lord, three days after his beloved wife, Veda on March 25, 2021.
Veda was born in Baldwin’s Mills, Quebec and was the only surviving child of Robert Brown and Vivian Ashman Brown. Both parents are deceased along with Veda’s stepfather Arthur Jordan.
Rodney Lyon was born in Rock Island, Quebec and was the second oldest child of Llyod Lyon and Myrtie Washburn Lyon. Rodney is survived by his brother Guy Lyon and his wife Phyllis Lyon and his sister Velda Patterson and brother-in-law Jarrod Dion. He was predeceased by his sister Vivian Lyon Dion and brother-in-law Angus Patterson.
Rodney and Veda were predeceased by two grandsons, Todd Bickford and Joshua Leigh. They are survived by their children Deborah Morey and husband Ron Morey, Trudy Lyon, Wendy Leigh and her husband Earl Leigh, Cindy Lussier and her husband Steve Lussier, Wendell Lyon and his wife Jane and Valerie Lyon. They are survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Rodney and Veda made their home in Holland, Vermont and played an active roll in the community. Rodney worked as a farmer and then due to a fire and the loss of the barn and house took a job at Butterfields until the time of his retirement. Rodney served as a Forest Fire Warden for over 40 years. He enjoyed working outside in his yard or in the woods, riding his tractor until last summer. Rodney was always ready to help someone out with his money, energy or time. Family and friends knew he could be counted on when needed.
Veda was a devoted wife, mother and church member. Her faith gave her the strength and courage it took to have a large family. Being a housewife and mother was her God-given purpose in this life. Always working with her hands, baking, knitting, and sewing to gift family and friends. Each new grandchild was given an embroidered pillowcase with the last one being last fall. She was generous with her money, time, energy and baked goods.
On Sept. 16, 2020, Rodney and Veda celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Something that they were both proud of and told everyone they spoke to.
They will be greatly missed by family, friends, the community and anyone who had the privilege of spending time with them. They were loved deeply because they deeply love and appreciated others.
Though our hearts are broken they will heal and be stronger for having both of them in our lives.
We take comfort in knowing they are together and at home with our Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ.
Our deepest appreciation to everyone who made it possible for Rodney and Veda to remain in their home until their passing. And a special thanks to those who helped care for Rodney in his final days.
Funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.
