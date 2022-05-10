Rodney Furman Hall Obituary

Rodney Furman Hall, of Milton, Vt., a longtime area resident, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 6, 2022 due to injuries from a motorcycle accident.
Born on Dec. 27, 1950 and raised in St. Johnsbury Center, he was the son of the late Carroll A. Hall and Margaret (Colbath) Hall. Rodney was 71 years old.
Rodney served his country in the United States Coast Guard receiving his honorable discharge in July of 1974. He then enlisted with the Vermont Army National Guard and receiving his discharge in November of 1988 with the rank of Sergeant. Rodney retired from the maintenance staff at Camp Johnson following 32 years of service.
His passion was riding his Harley-Davidson. He was a longtime member of the Champlain Valley HOG, where he served as Activities Director. He was involved with many fundraising rides including the Rolling Thunder, and always enjoyed his many trips to Laconia and the Americade.
Rodney is survived by his sister, Sharon Tyler and her husband, Larry, of Swanton, his niece, Tami Laroche and her husband, Stephen and their children, Tyler and Elizabeth of St. Albans and nephew, Chris Tyler and his daughters, Jillian and Lindsey of Swanton.
Rodney’s family will receive friends on Monday, May 16, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans, with a funeral service following at 2 p.m.
Military honors and interment will be on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
Rodney’s’ family asks that memorials be made in his name to the Champlain Valley Vermont HOG Chapter #5218-01, c/o Kim Drury, Secretary, PO Box 3233, Stowe, VT 05672 or the Josh Pallotta Fund, PO Box 542, Colchester, VT 05446.
Honored to be serving the Hall family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.