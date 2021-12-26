Rodney Lee Johnson Obituary

Rodney Lee Johnson, age 51, of Pearl Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away peacefully at the Littleton Regional Hospital in Littleton, N.H., Thursday, December 16, 2021
“Rod” was born in Middlebury, Vt., on May 30, 1970, to Alberta (Lamont) and the late Lee Edward Johnson. He grew up in during his early years in Lake Wales, Fla. and graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in the Class of 1988. Rod loved his cats, the outdoors, going fishing, playing video games, building computers and was a great movie buff. He loved tinkering and could MacGyver anything. He worked at DCI Furniture in Lisbon for several years and later at Stahler’s Furniture.
Rodney is survived by his mother, Alberta McDuff of Summerfield, Fla., his two sisters: Lora Dean Schofield and husband, Tony, of St. Johnsbury, Brenda Johnson and partner, Don Merchand, of Dalton, N.H., his niece & nephews Sylvia, Sean & Michael Dean of St Johnsbury , nieces Nicoletta and Alisabetta Rauccio of Ocala, Fla. and his very dear friends, Donald Newton and his wife, Sareena, of Littleton, N.H..
There will be no calling hours or services at this time. Burial will take place in the spring of 2022 at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery in Wheelock, Vt.
Memorial donations may be made to the Kingdom Animal Shelter 1161 Portland St., St Johnsbury, VT 05819
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
