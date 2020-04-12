Roger Gross - Obituary

Roger Gross, age 67, of Duke Street, St. Johnsbury, Vt., passed away on April 4, 2020 after a long unsuccessful battle with congestive heart failure. He was born on April 17, 1952 in Roanoke, Virginia, the son of Henry and Ann Gross.
Roger was a graduate of William Byrd High School in Roanoke, VA. He was a certified Food Specialist with training in several International Food Safety and Quality programs. He was in the Food Manufacturing and Quality field for 34 years. His last position was Quality Assurance Manager at Maple Grove Farms of Vermont.
On October 28, 1978 Roger married Lauree Lester of Hampden, Maine. They raised two fine young men together and had 35 wonderful years before she passed away in December of 2013.
Roger is survived by his two sons, Eric Gross and Mark Gross of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He is also survived by his younger brother John Gross and wife Pam of Roanoke, VA, and his cousin Allen Reynolds of Goode, VA, who was like a brother to him.
There will be no service or memorial, as Roger wished to be cremated and like he said on many occasions, “I want no fuss or bother when I go.” In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roger’s name to the American Cancer Society. Or just toast him at your favorite bar.
