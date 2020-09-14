Roger Hinds - Obituary

Roger Hinds
Roger Kenneth Hinds of Bethlehem, N.H. passed away peacefully at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center from double pneumonia and accompanying conditions on Sept. 6, 2020. His wife Mary, son Andrew, and daughter Emily were at his side.
Roger was born Dec. 2, 1943 to Donald and Eldora Card Hinds of Stoughton, Mass. He was the youngest of three boys. He graduated from Stoughton High School in 1962, and then was in the Navy for a short time.
He had a number of jobs throughout his life. His favorite was when he moved to Bethlehem to start “Crossroads of America” Model Railroad Museum in 1979. Roger loved collecting of all kinds, and particularly model trains and other modes of transportation. He specialized in American Flyer - S Gauge. The entire third floor of the historic building was a Model Railroad layout, with various lighting and other special effects. Most recently, he had built a replica of the Frankenstein Trestle to add to his display.
Roger is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary Carter Hinds, son Andrew, and his wife Kim, and their two children, James and Nicholas, of Hingham, Mass; daughter Emily, and her three children, Davian, Kaegen, and Mya, of Berkshire, Vt. Roger loved being Grandpa and was so proud of his children and grandchildren!
He also leaves his brother Terry and his wife Holly of N. Falmouth, Mass. He was predeceased by his brother Don, as well as by his beloved dog Max.
Roger’s family appreciates all the support from family and friends, as well as from the medical staff at Ammonoosuc Community Health (c/o Dr. Nelson), Littleton Regional Healthcare (c/o Dr. Goldberg), and the ICU Team at Dartmouth Hitchcock.
We will miss him greatly, but he will be in our hearts and minds forever!
