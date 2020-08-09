Roger Pray - Obituary

On Sunday August 2, 2020, Roger Pray, loving husband and father passed away at the age of 81. Roger was born on November 18, 1938, in Tunbridge, Vt., to Alice Martin and Herbert Pray. He graduated from Craftsbury Academy in 1956, and then worked in the auto body business for 45 years, where he earned respect for his craft.
He married Maribelle Young on September 27, 1958, and enjoyed his time with her raising their three children until her death in 1993.
Roger had a passion for deer hunting, coon hunting, and snowmobiling. He loved spending time in the woods, and long drives on the backroads. He ran a gun shop out of his home for a time, and enjoyed talking with all the customers. He was known for his sense of humor and his generosity. Roger loved spending time with his kids and grandchildren, and will be missed by all.
Roger was preceded in death by his wife, Maribelle. He is survived by his children, Rodney Pray, Darlene Dickinson, and Wendy Ruggles. Also, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A small graveside service is planned for August 15 at 11 a.m. at the Westlook Cemetery in Glover. Masks and social distancing rules will be followed. Please visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.