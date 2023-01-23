Roland Almon Page Jr. Obituary

Roland Almon Page, Jr., age 61, of Glenside Lane, North Concord, Vt. died quietly in his sleep at home Thursday morning, Jan. 19, 2023.
Roland was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt., on March 31, 1961, son to the late Roland Almon, Sr. and Irene Ida (Hall) Page. He grew up in Hinsdale, N.H. and St. Johnsbury and worked at Maple Grove, at Price Chopper as a meat cutter and at many sawmills. He was a fan of NASCAR, and especially Bill Elliot, but he most loved his time with his children and grandchildren. He had a big heart and cared deeply about his family. “He wasn’t perfect, but he was a good man.”
Roland is survived by his son: Eric Page (Emily Shuman) of St. Johnsbury, his daughter: Jessie Rose Robinson of Pulaski, Va., two brothers: Todd Page (Linda) of Hinsdale, Cory Page (April) also of Hinsdale, his sister: Rosarene Page-Bull (Jason) of Wheelock, four grandchildren: Mya Page, Bella Page, Nora Robinson, Deja Robinson and MANY nieces, nephew, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his mom, Irene in 1996 and his father, Roland, Sr., in 2022.
A Graveside service will take place at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Riverside Cemetery in Waterford, Vt. Following the service there will be a gathering at the home of Rose and Jason Bull in Wheelock. There will be no calling hours.
Donations may be made toward funeral expenses by going to saylesfh.com or mailing to Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819.
