Roland Arthur Jesseman - Obituary

Roland Arthur Jesseman, 89, formerly of Lisbon, N.H., passed away at his home in Bradenton, Fla. with his wife and daughter by his side on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was born in Littleton, N.H. Nov. 30, 1930.
He lived in Lisbon and graduated Lisbon Regional High School in 1948. He graduated UNH in 1952. Following training at Navy Officers Training School he was assigned to Military Sea Transportation Service in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Roland met his wife to be, Barbara Davis, on Christmas eve of 1954 when her Navy Officer father brought home a lonely young fellow officer from N.H. Barbara always claimed Roland was the very best Christmas present she ever received. They married in Barbara’s hometown of Decatur, Ill. on Oct. 29, 1955. Roland’s parents Harlan E. Jesseman and Mabel (Shuttleworth) Jesseman welcomed Barbara into the family.
They returned to Lisbon where Roland joined his father in their Chevrolet dealership which his father established in 1930 and they continued until 1996.
As a young man, Roland enjoyed camping trips with family and friends. Many happy summer days were spent at Moore Dam teaching his children to water ski. His other interests included skiing, golf, and baseball where he was a member of a town baseball league. He was an extremely talented carpenter and, along with his wife, over the years worked relentlessly on home improvements to their over 100-year-old house they called home. As a longtime member of the Lisbon Lions Club he enjoyed working with their youth programs.
Upon retirement he and Barbara moved to Florida where his day was not complete without working on the daily crossword and Sudoku puzzles found in the newspaper. He also took up reading and enjoyed a good mystery/adventure novel. Roland was known as an avid card player and relished a strategic win. Throughout the years, as was true of his parents, he anxiously looked forward to spring training and summer when he could cheer on and often admonish his beloved Boston Red Sox.
He will be remembered as a kind, quiet, honest and generous man who loved his family. He leaves behind his wife, Barbara (Davis) Jesseman of Bradenton, Fla.; his daughter Sandra Picard of Readfield, Maine; his son Scott Jesseman and wife Brenda of Pompano Beach Fla.; his daughter-in-law, Sheila Jesseman, of Merrimack, N.H. He is predeceased by his son, and Sheila’s husband, David Jesseman. He leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother Wendell Jesseman and wife Erline of Landaff, N.H. and their three children.
Condolences can be sent to the family at PO Box 1558, Merrimack, NH 03054. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lisbon Life Squad, Lisbon, NH 03585.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.