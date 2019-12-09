Roland Arthur “Rollie” Moore, 88, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at his home in Woodsville, N.H.
He was born in Littleton, N.H., on August 1, 1931 to Mareta H. Moore. In 1950, he graduated from Haverhill Academy where he played on championship baseball and basketball teams. He served in the NH National Guard. On June 5, 1955, Rollie married Jackaline Anne Douglas.
From October 26, 1953 through January 31, 1999, Rollie was employed by the Woodsville Water and Light Department as a foreman. He continued to be a valuable asset to the department because of his detailed knowledge of the water system, until the day he died.
Rollie was dedicated to his community, and the local Masonic Lodge honored him by naming him a Community Builder. He was a trustee for the Woodsville Free Library, a volunteer with the North Haverhill Fair, and a long-time member of the Woodsville United Methodist Church and Men’s Club. He was always there to help cook or lend a hand at the 4th of July Chicken Barbeque, Men’s Club Dinners, and Sunrise Service. Rollie was the mystery guy that always had the sidewalks or steps shoveled and the flower gardens planted at the Woodsville Library and Methodist Church. An avid gardener, he loved working the earth, grew excellent tomatoes, potatoes, berries, and flowers, and shared his bounty with the community. He loved hunting and fishing, especially ice fishing from his bob house. He was a supporter of New England sports teams, especially the Red Sox and Celtics.
Upon his retirement from the Water and Light Department, he was not given the typical retirement gift; he was given his very own green house for raising his well-known vegetables and flowers. He also received a Maine Coon Cat, Felix MacIntosh, AKA Mac, his little buddy, from Dr. Blaisdell. Rollie had a genuine curiosity for learning and passed along his love of reading and learning to others.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Bridget Moore in 1964; his mother, Mareta Bonnett; his step-father, John Bonnett; and his brother, Richard Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Jackaline “Jackie” A. Moore; three children, Robin Moore of Massachusetts, Peter Moore of New Hampshire, and Heather Moore of Alaska; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville.
A funeral service will be on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Woodsville United Methodist Church, Maple Street, Woodsville with Rev. David Palmer officiating.
Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Swiftwater Road, Woodsville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Second Chance Animal Rescue, 1517 Meadow Street, Littleton, NH 03561.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
