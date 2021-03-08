Roland Mayo - Obituary

Roland Mayo, 79 died peacefully at Middlesex Hospital, Middletown, Conn. on March 4, 2021. He was born March 7, 1941 in St. Johnsbury, Vt. to the late Leroy and Arlene (Humphrey) Mayo.
He was a graduate of Lyndon Institute, Lyndon, Vt., class of 1959, and Vermont Technical College, Randolph, Vt, class of 1961, with a degree in Civil Engineering. He worked for the State of Connecticut, retiring in 1996 after 35 years. Roland was also a member of the Connecticut National Guard.
His brother Lawrence Mayo predeceased him.
Survivors include: Sister-in-law. Beverly (Morse) Mayo, Sebring, Fla; Nephews, Jeffrey Mayo (wife, Lynn), Benton, N.H.; Timothy Mayo, Lyndon, Vt.; Niece, Jill Genso (husband, James), Apache Jct., Ariz.
Graveside services will be held at a later date.
To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.
