Rolland Alex (Dunie) Berube Obituary

Rolland Alex (Dunie) Berube, 72 of Danville, Vt. passed away peacefully with his wife, Stephanie, by his side on July 15, 2023 at NVRH. Dunie was born in St. Johnsbury, Vt. on Oct. 14, 1950 to Roland (Peewee) and Dorothy (Daniell) Berube of St. Johnsbury, Vt., and was raised on Higgins Hill.
Dunie enjoyed his childhood on Higgins Hill and made many lifelong friends racing go carts and buggies, and sledding down Higgins Hill. He attended racing events with his Dad and sold racing news at the Waterford Speed Bowl. He also played baseball at Legion Field where more friendships were developed. He attended Portland Street School and the St. Johnsbury Junior High School. When it came time for high school, Dunie wanted to attend the Trade School, but his parents enrolled him at St. Johnsbury Academy, a choice he always regretted. High school wasn’t really his thing, and quite often he could be found skipping a class or two and could be found at Charlie’s Pool Hall or Gold Crown Lanes playing pool. His stroke of a cue stick was like a swish of his paint brush, it came naturally to him. He had great hand-eye coordination. Those skipped school classes haunted him as he had to spend an extra year of high school for one hour a day. He always felt that the St. Johnsbury Academy class of 1968 was his class, but the class of 1969 welcomed him into their class unconditionally.
Dunie worked on road construction for many years. He was a “driller” and “blaster” on many road construction sites. He loved getting ready for the “blast,” wiring the blasting cap to the dynamite, then blowing the horn, and hollering to his co-workers “fire in the hole,” pushing the plunger, waiting and watching for the explosion to happen. Other times the shots would not implode, and he would have to retrace what he had done, never thinking a thing about it. He was a daredevil and would try anything once. After road construction Dunie worked in the home and commercial building trade. In 1987 he started his own painting, wallpapering, and floor sanding business, making more incredible and long-lasting relationships. After he stopped working for himself, due to back injuries, he performed custodial duties for the Danville Congregational Church and Vermont Legal Aid, and became friends to many more individuals.
Dunie was a kind, caring, and loving person to all, and was loved by all. He had a personality that everyone loved, and he could make friends and acquaintances anywhere. He could light up a room upon entering. He enjoyed snowmobiling, softball, NASCAR racing, and the game of golf. Also, he loved his Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and spending time at hunting camp all year long.
Dunie loved his Standard Mountain families. The Owens, Wards, Chesbroughs, Scotts, Raticos, Trembles, Dumbletons, Robinsons, Aylwards, Bohlens, Johnsons, and the many many people who he met there.
Dunie and Stephanie began their lifelong relationship in 1974 and were married October 20, 1979. In 1983 they bought their forever home in Danville, VT. They shared 43 years of marriage with the ups, downs, trial and tribulations of marriage but learned how to communicate and resolve things together with many years of love and happiness together.
To say that Dunie lived his life to the fullest and on his terms, would be an understatement.
Dunie is survived by his wife, Stephanie, Stephanie’s cousin and their Goddaughter, Abigail Lynch of Danville, and Abby’s father, David Lynch of Walden. A special nephew David (Mary Ann) O’Dell, special niece, Michaela Metevier, great-nieces, nephew, great-great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and so many friends and acquaintances. Lifelong best friends, Vicki (Gary) Quatrini, Anna, Bruce, and Jack Cushman, and the extended Quatrini family. He leaves his pets, Higgins and Alvin.
Dunie was predeceased by his parents, grandparents, siblings Gloria, Cecile, Albert and Tonya. Stephanie’s parents Richard and Valerie Buck, Abigail’s mother and David’s wife, Diane Lynch, his brother-in-law George Metevier, and his best friend and long time partner in many adventures, Gary (Guido) Quatrini and his beloved labrador retrievers Hunter and Kimber.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Danville Congregational Church or to Silver Towers (c/o the Elks Lodge 1343).
All are invited to his celebration of life that will be held on Aug. 26 from 1-4 p.m. at the St Johnsbury Elks Lodge.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be shared with family at saylesfh.com.
