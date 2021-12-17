Rome W. Faust Jr. Obituary

Romeo W. Faust, Jr. of Orleans, Vt. passed away peacefully on Dec. 14, 2021 with his wife by his side. He was born on March 21, 1937 in the family farmhouse just outside the Village of Orleans. He was one of 12 children born to Romeo Faust, Sr. and Anna (Stewart) Faust.
Romeo graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Newport, Vt. and in 1960 purchased the family farm. He continued to operate the Faust Dairy Farm until 2000.
After retiring from farming, Romeo began delivering auto parts for Wholesale Auto, then Bonds Auto, and up until 2018 for O’Reilly Auto Parts. Delivering auto parts was a dream job for him as he loved driving all the back roads of the North East Kingdom and visiting with his customers.
During his farming years Romeo was a member of the Agri-Mart Coop and several 9 o’clock farmer bowling leagues in Newport, Barton, and Lowell. He was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus in Newport, president of the local coin collector club, and a member of Orleans Country Club.
He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and golfing and even went on a golfing trip to Ireland with his fellow golf buddies. He also enjoyed music, calling a good square dance, and sitting on the porch playing his harmonica or just singing a tune or two.
On May 23, 1998 he married Huguette Paquin from St. Johnsbury. Together they liked to take trips to the coast of Maine for long weekend getaways.
He is survived by his wife Huguette and his seven children: Marielle Faust of Orleans, Lucille & Richard Carpenter of Derby, Debra Ann (Debbie) & Richard Geoffroy of Albany, Mark & Michelle Faust of Orleans, Peter Faust & and his fiancé Sandy Maxwell of Orleans, Elaine Leno and her partner Gary Whiting of Orleans, and Karen & Kevin Lepore of Glastonbury, Conn.. Stepsons Aaron Hall of Waterford and Adam Hall of Springfield, Mass.
He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Amy & Lee Barrup, Christopher Marsh, Lynn Geoffroy, Mark Faust, Jr. and his partner Kelly Taylor, Mary & Paul Trepanier, Amanda Faust & fiancé Jesse Sargent, Courtney Berry, Travis Terrell & partner Bryanne Marquis, and Tyler Leno. He is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews He is also survived by his two sisters Lillian Souliere of Derby Line and Anna & Alfred Young of Newport, his brother-in-law Richard Paquin and wife Joy, and sisters-in-law Claudette Cassidy, Francine & and husband Orlando Costa, and Doris Hartshorn and husband Terry.
Beside his parents he was preceded by the following siblings: Hervé, Honora (Joe), Andy, Julian, Silver, Lionel, Steve, Aimé, and Gemma (Leach). He was also preceded by his granddaughter Jacintha Lane, grandson Philip Leno, his stepson Eric Hall, and brother-in-law Serge Paquin.
Romeo always had a smile on his face, a joke to share, and a story to tell and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A graveside memorial service will be held at St. Theresa’s Cemetery on the Orleans/Barton road in the spring at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Romeo’s memory to the Orleans Country Club Junior Scholarship Program, P.O. Box 8, Orleans, VT 05860.
Online condolences at Curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, locally family owned and operated.
