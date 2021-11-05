Ronald Allen Dunphy Obituary

Ronald Allen Dunphy, age 80, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington, Vt. from complications due to COVID-19.
Ronald was born in Barton, Vt. on September 21, 1941, to John and Phyllis (Brown) Dunphy. He was raised and educated locally, graduating from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1959. The following year on November 11, Ronald married his high school sweetheart, Leora “Lee” Thompson.
Ronald worked at Vermont Tap and Die and then, from 1988-2004, as Maintenance Director for the Lyndon Town School. He enjoyed traveling, camping, playing at the Casino and wintering in Arizona which led to living there year-round and spending the summer in Vt. He liked dancing, going for rides, and reminiscing, but mostly, he enjoyed his family.
Ronald was a former member of American Legion Post 30 of Lyndonville, Director of the Caledonia County Fair for several years, and served on the Lyndonville Fire Department for 30 years, including a time as Assistant Chief, as well as in the National Guard for over 24 years. He went by many names including Dad, Grandpa, and Nampy.
He is survived by his three daughters: Patricia “Tissy” Rogers and husband, Christopher, of Phoenix, Ariz.; Paula Eaton and husband, Bill, of Kirby; Peggy Dunphy and companion, Todd Bell, of Lyndonville; his brother, Jack Dunphy, wife, Leslie and their families of Lyndonville and Chicago; his brother-in-law, Otis Thompson, Jr. his wife, Linda; their children and families of Lyndonville; nine grandchildren, Pamela’s children: Morgan Kallahan, Stephanie Kallahan (Mitch Arsenault); Tissy’s Children: Nicole Bennett (Richard), Jake Rogers, Benjamin Rogers; Paula’s Children: Christina Kelly (Patrick), Tyler Eaton (Katelyn Scheisser), Kiersten Eaton (Gavin Wood); Peggy’s daughter, Darien Smith; and five great-grandchildren: Dalton Wood, Kalvin Wood, Roxanne Kelly, Dax Smith & Leora Smith. He is also survived by a very special friend, Bonnie Blanchard of Proctor, Vt., and last but not least, his Shih Tzu, Missy.
Ronald was predeceased by his wife of 61 years, Lee Dunphy in July of 2021, and his eldest daughter, Pamela Jean Kallahan in 2015.
A message from Ron:
“See you on the High Side”
A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held in the Spring of 2022 at Lyndon Center Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation, Vermont Chapter, 300 Corner Stone Drive Suite 128, Williston, VT 05495.
Condolences can be shared with the family at guibordfh.com
