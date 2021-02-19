Ronald Browne Bennett, age 89, of Lafayette Street in St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at his home.
Ronald was born on March 22, 1931, in Lyndonville, Vt. to Earl and Gladys (Browne) Bennett. He was raised and educated in Lyndonville graduating from Lyndon Institute, Class of 1949. Ronald served with the Army stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict. Ronald settled in St. Johnsbury and worked at VT Tap and Die for 36 years from 1957 to 1993. On May 9, 1953, he married Beverly Jean Dutton. The couple shared 48 years together until Beverly’s death in 2001.
Ronald liked fishing, camping, and spending time at camp on Parker Pond in Glover. He could often be seen walking all around St. Johnsbury and enjoyed telling tales about his early days: being in Germany, skiing in the Alps. Ronald wouldn’t turn down a good Western. He did things his own way, a true stubborn Vermonter.
Survivors include his two sons: Michael and wife, Lise, of Lyndonville, and Patrick of Waterford; 11 grandchildren: Shannan Okechukwu, Katherine Bennett, Kassandra Barrett, Kayla and Kari Franklin, Karli, Amber, Bill, Nathan, James, and Kristin Bennett; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife: Beverly Bennett; and a brother: Reginald Bennett.
To honor Ronald’s wishes, there will be no funeral. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com.
