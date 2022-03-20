Ronald C. MacKillop Jr. Obituary

Ronald C. MacKillop Jr., 54, of Troy, Maine, died unexpectedly Saturday morning March 12, 2022. His fiancé Angela was at his side.
Ron was born in Lancaster, N.H., on Jan. 13, 1968, the son of Ronald and Gloria (Alexander) MacKillop.
Most recently of Troy, Maine, Ron was a longtime resident of the North Country. He worked for many years as a tree climber for Asplundh Tree Experts and was a skilled carpenter.
Ron enjoyed snow machining, alpine skiing, golf, hunting, tree climbing, and watching Old Westerns. He won a number of trophies racing motocross at Rider Hill in Derby, Vt. with his name regularly on the leaderboard in the 250cc and 450cc classes.
He is survived by his children Page, Brooke, Ronnie, and Makaila MacKillop; fiancé Angela Sanborn; sister Karen MacKillop Ahrens; cousin Earl Alexander; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. He is predeceased by a sister Raylene MacKillop; his parents; grandmother Gloria (Hopps) Alexander; uncles Edward, Robert, and Michael; aunt Peggy Brown; and cousins Kenny and Michael MacKillop and Steven Bean.
Calling hours will be held Saturday afternoon April 2, 2022, from 4-6 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster with a gathering to follow at the John W. Weeks VFW Post 3041.
For more information or to send an online condolence, please go to www.baileyfh.net.
