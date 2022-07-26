Ronald E. Aiken Obituary

Ronald E. Aiken, Sr.

Ronald E. Aiken, Sr., 83, passed away at his home in Burke Hollow, Vt. on July 23, 2022.

Ronald was born in Newark, Vt. on June 4, 1939 to the late Kenneth and Grace (Wood) Aiken. He grew up in and around Coventry, Vt. with his 12 siblings. Ronald married Nancy, the love of his life, on May 9, 1964. Together they built a life based on love and a genuine respect for each other’s strengths. Ronald is also survived by daughter, Patricia Powers and husband, Tom; son, Ronald Aiken, Jr. and wife, Melissa; grandchildren: Nicholas Powers, Amber Flood and husband, Michael, Curtis Powers, Nathan Powers, Jeremiah Aiken, Anna Aiken, Abigail Aiken; great-grandchildren: Damius Flood, Jonathan Flood, Isabella Flood and Felix Powers; his brother, Malcolm Aiken, sisters-in-law, Joyce Bickford and Shirley Aiken and brother-in-law, Donald Charland.

