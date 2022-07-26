Ronald E. Aiken Obituary

Ronald E. Aiken, Sr., 83, passed away at his home in Burke Hollow, Vt. on July 23, 2022.
Ronald was born in Newark, Vt. on June 4, 1939 to the late Kenneth and Grace (Wood) Aiken. He grew up in and around Coventry, Vt. with his 12 siblings. Ronald married Nancy, the love of his life, on May 9, 1964. Together they built a life based on love and a genuine respect for each other’s strengths. Ronald is also survived by daughter, Patricia Powers and husband, Tom; son, Ronald Aiken, Jr. and wife, Melissa; grandchildren: Nicholas Powers, Amber Flood and husband, Michael, Curtis Powers, Nathan Powers, Jeremiah Aiken, Anna Aiken, Abigail Aiken; great-grandchildren: Damius Flood, Jonathan Flood, Isabella Flood and Felix Powers; his brother, Malcolm Aiken, sisters-in-law, Joyce Bickford and Shirley Aiken and brother-in-law, Donald Charland.
Ronald was predeceased by his siblings: Donald Aiken, Durwood Aiken, Ruby Quay, Audrey Charland, Madeline Petite, Annabelle Boutin, Uriel Aiken, Douglass Aiken, Marylou Duff, Faith Leonard and Reginald Aiken.
Ronald was a kind and gentle person who loved spending time with his family. His children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Ronald’s kind spirit will live on through them. “Family…Forever, Always, No Matter What”
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Burke Hollow Cemetery behind the meeting house.
