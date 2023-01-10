Ronald Foley Jr. Obituary

Ronald Foley, Jr., age 28, of St. Johnsbury, Vt., died unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital following an accident.
Ronald, son of Ronald Foley Sr. and Kimberly (O’Brien) Foley, was born in Lowell, Mass. on Oct. 1, 1994. He attended Waterford Elementary School, graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy, Class of 2013, and went straight from high school into the U.S. Marine Corp. Upon returning to St. Johnsbury, Ronald worked as a carpenter.
Ronald was an easy-going, good-natured kid who never had a bad word to say about anyone. He had a kind heart and loved helping people. He was the type of person who when seeing a homeless person would sit down with them and have a conversation. Ronald was proud to be part of Independent Brothers whose cause is to raise money for people who also have struggled in life and need a helping hand. He loved trying new things from taking a boating course to painting to music and so much more. His mom remembers when he wanted to open his own kabob truck. He loved fishing, disc golf, playing instruments, camping, and swimming. His motto was, “reach for your dreams.” Most of all, Ronald loved hanging out with friends and family. We will deeply miss his smile and laugh. He will be forever in our hearts.
Survivors include his mother: Kimberley Foley and step-dad, Robert Bellerose, of Waterford, VT; his father: Ronald Foley and partner, Brenda Krotzer, of Rumney, N.H.; brothers: Michael Foley and Robbie Bellerose and his significant other Raven Crown, all of St. Johnsbury; sister: Sarah Perez and her husband, Carlos, of Littleton, N.H.; nieces: Karleigh, Maya, and Avery Perez; nephew: Coleson Bellerose; and goddaughter: Mila Lang.
He was predeceased by his grandparents: Helen Zupokfska, and Tom and Rose Foley.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, 2-6 p.m. with a prayer service with military honors immediately following at 6 p.m. at Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer St. in St. Johnsbury, Vt.
Donations can be made in Ronald’s name to a local food shelf or community meals program.
