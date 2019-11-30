Ronald George Boutin - Obituary

Ronald George Boutin, 70, died unexpectedly at his home in Benton, N.H. on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019.
He was born in Haverhill, N.H. June 3, 1949, a son of John “Pete” and Iona (Mason) Boutin. He graduated from Woodsville High School Class of 1968, and then entered and served with the US Army in Vietnam and later served in the Army National Guard. Ronnie then worked as a sawmill foreman for the former HG Woods Mill in Bath, N.H. for 30 years, before working in the maintenance department at Loon Mt., Lincoln, N.H.
He was predeceased by his son, John Adam Boutin on Dec. 24, 1988; two brothers, Robert Boutin and Dale Boutin.
Ronnie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the old Gunsmoke shows, rides in his truck, telling hunting stories, and his monthly breakfast he would attend at the Masonic Temple in Warren, N.H. He also took great comfort and friendship from his two dogs, “Suzy” and “Abby.”
He is survived by his wife, April (Veilleux) Boutin, to whom he married on Oct. 31, 1969; two daughters, Bobbi-Jo Goulet and husband Martin of Weare, N.H., and Billie Jo Sackett and companion Tim Churchill of Lincoln, N.H., four grandchildren; Savannah Jo Goulet, Dylan M. Goulet, Tyler J. Sackett, and Tori M. Barker and husband Derek, and their father Bill Sackett, and a great grandson Levi Barker, a sister Judy A. Boutin of Woodsville; two brothers, Lewis A. Boutin of Benton, and Peter J. Boutin of Catula, Ga.; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at the Mt. View Cemetery, Benton, in the spring/summer of 2020.
Memorial contributions in honor of his nephew Nicholas Boutin, may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.
For more information or to sign an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
