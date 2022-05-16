Ronald James Gilbert Obituary

Ronald James Gilbert, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the age of 78. Following a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Lewy Bodies Dementia, Ron died peacefully at home with his beloved wife, Linda, and family by his side.
Born in Portland, Maine, Ron was the third child of Francis W. and Barbara Cantell Gilbert.
Ron graduated from Groveton High School in 1961 and then from Plymouth State College with a degree in Business. Marrying Linda Stinson in 1968, together they enjoyed 53 years of joyful and loving marriage. He taught at Thetford Academy in Vermont until 1969, when he was drafted into the Army amid the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he taught business education at Stratford High School in New Hampshire. Leaving teaching in 1980, Ron then spent 12 years serving as the Groveton Town Manager until 1992. He entered the real estate business, earning his brokerage license before joining the NH Department of Revenue as an Assessor up until his early retirement in 2004.
Throughout retirement, Ron and Linda traveled extensively. They spent time in Alaska and Texas playing an important role in the lives of their children and grandchildren. Each spring, they ventured to Aruba where many friends and fond memories were made. Ron’s family remained his greatest love; he was happiest and most at peace surrounded by them. He lived in Groveton, N.H. for much of his life before moving to the Dallas, Texas area to be closer to family. Ron and Linda fulfilled a final wish to relocate to sunny Florida, making the move to Fort Myers in November 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Linda, and their three children: Nanette and husband Maxwell Hobson of Wasilla, Alaska and her three children Shania, Danielle, and Lexi Curtis; Kelly and husband Daniel Copson of Fort Myers, Fla. and her two children, Brett and Reilly MacKillop; Kyle and wife Emma of Dalton, N.H. and their two sons, Lane and Cole Gilbert. Brother, David Gilbert and long-time partner Mary Ann Dion of Burlington, Vt. and his seven sons.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research at www.michaeljfox.org or by mail: Donation Processing The Michael J. Fox Foundation P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014
A private graveside service will be held at the Northumberland, N.H. cemetery, followed by a public celebration of life on June 18, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion at 206 State St. Groveton, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.