Ronald (Ron) Daly - Obituary

Ronald (Ron) Daly, age 73, passed away peacefully after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer on April 25, 2020 at his home in Woodstock, NH.
Ron was the husband of Janet (Bolduc) Daly, his high-school sweetheart, whom he spent a glorious and inseparable 52 years of marriage; and the father of two daughters, Pam and Kim, who adored him beyond measure.
Born in Saco and raised in Biddeford, Maine, Ron was the oldest of four siblings. Proud to be an altar boy at St. Andre’s church in Biddeford, he was also a self-proclaimed “mischief maker” as a boy. He loved to tell stories of jumping off the Old Orchard Beach pier in April, spending raucous summers at his family’s camp on Little Ossipee Lake, hunting squirrels in his backyard and honing his “pool shark” skills at the local billiard hall. Ron was a 1966 graduate with honors from St. Louis High School. After marrying and settling down with the love of his life, he moved to Littleton NH and became a devoted and hardworking husband and father who enjoyed the simple joys life has to offer - backyard birding, gardening, playing games, traveling and finding any excuse to celebrate with his family to enjoy yummy food with lots of laughs. In his younger years, he was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus and a member of the Elks Club in Littleton. He also served as President of the VT Knights of the Road.
Ron spent his entire career in the grocery industry. Ron managed the First National Grocery store in Littleton, N.H., as well as Sam’s Supermarket in Whitefield, N.H. He enjoyed sales the most and spent many years as a traveling sales rep for Durkee Spices. In 2010, he retired from E&J Gallo Winery. Ron’s kind, cheerful and genuine disposition made him a beloved and respected friend to all he worked with and for, and it is legend in the North Country of NH how much people looked forward to Ron’s visits.
Ron never asked for anything; yet was grateful for everything. He will be lovingly remembered as patient, compassionate, eternally optimistic, funny and fun. He used to joke that he “ate nails for breakfast and ruled the roost with an iron fist!” (Though everyone who knew him knows he ate marshmallows and rainbows for breakfast and ruled the roost with a huge loving, open heart). He literally NEVER said a bad word. We wish we had ten more just like him.
Surviving family members include his wife Janet Daly; two siblings, Timothy Daly of Camillo, Calif., and Cindy Petrin of Arundel, Maine; two daughters & sons-in-law, Pam and Jeff Nute of Lisbon, N.H., and Kim and Bill Scholtz of Salisbury, Mass.; four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren (who aptly named him “Grampa the Great”) and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents John Daly and Lorraine Daly-Soell, he was predeceased by his youngest sister Sherrie (Daly) DeMeule, who passed in 2011.
Due to the current state of health affairs, all services will be private at this time. A memorial service for friends and family may be scheduled on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to North Country Home Health & Hospice, 536 Cottage Street, Littleton, NH 03561.
Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Home and Crematorium, Littleton is in charge of arrangements. To view an On-Line Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, please go to www.pillsburyphaneuf.com.
