Ronald Sanford Sheehan Obituary

Oct. 7, 1940 - July 2, 2023
Ronald Sanford Sheehan, age 83 of Littleton, N.H. passed away of natural causes in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones on July 2, 2023.
Ron was born and raised in Lowell, Massachusetts where he met his high school sweetheart, Nancy Sheehan. Ron and Nancy were the definition of true love; they took this wild journey we call life together, side by side with every struggle and every laugh, until death did, they part.
Ron was very involved in his community and was loved by many. He volunteered for the EMT Squad and Fire Department in the town of Twin Mountain, N.H. He became a life member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks. He had a big heart and helped anyone who came in his path, including fellow neighbors and businesses owners, tenants at the Twin Mountain Motor Court who became friends. He cared for foster children and even was the town’s Santa Clause.
Ron loved spending his time hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and traveling in their camper with friends and family. He loved passing on his knowledge and stories to anyone with a listening ear.
Ron and Nancy’s journey didn’t end in Twin Mountain, N.H.; it was just another stop along the way. Ron and Nancy were tired of the cold months and moved to Florida where they became RV Park Managers who travelled all over Florida. They saw some amazing places, made some lifetime friends, and tasted some amazing wines along the way.
As exciting as this part of their journey was, they missed their family dearly. So, they moved back to New Hampshire where they were able to be there for the high school and college graduations, their daughter and granddaughter’s weddings, the births of their great-grandchildren, the holidays and birthdays, the dance recitals and baseball games, and every big or small milestone or memory in-between. His family will be forever grateful to have had this time with Ron and will cherish the memories forever.
Ron leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Sheehan and his daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Phillip Fournier. His two granddaughters Stephanie Walker and Miranda Jackson, along with his grandsons-in-law, Wayne Walker and Damien Jackson and his great-grandchildren, Lilly and Charles Walker.
To honor Ron’s wishes, we will not be having any services.
To view Ron’s online tribute, send condolences to the family or to share any memories and stories, visit www.csnh.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency in Littleton, NH. Their attention, care and kindness are what allowed Ron to cross over without pain or suffering and they supported his loved ones in any way they could; we couldn’t have done this without them. To donate in Ronald Sheehan’s memory, please go to http://northcountryhomehealth-hospice.org/donate/ or you may mail donations to:
North Country Home Health & Hospice Agency, 536 Cottage St., Littleton, NH 03561
