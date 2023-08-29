Ronald Underhill Smith Obituary

Ronald Underhill Smith, age 92, of Lyndonville, Vt., passed away as gently as was the man, at his home surrounded by his loving family on Aug. 26, 2023.
Ronald was born on July 7, 1931 in Buffalo, N.Y. to Fred T. and Sarah U. Smith. In April of 1955 Ron married Ann Louise Tilton and they shared a beautiful 68 years together. Ron and Ann Louise had three children whom he loved very deeply.
Ronald moved many times as a child and graduated from Millersville HS. in Millersville, Pa. Ron went on to study Engineering at Franklin Marshall and Penn State College, graduating with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. Ron continued his education, ultimately receiving professional certification in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical, and Nuclear Engineering. Ron enjoyed his work and the many challenging projects, the people, and all the places he traveled.
Ronald also had a special love of trains and happily worked many hours on a large model railroad at his home in Lyndonville. Ron was also active with the Town of Lyndon and volunteered his time with the Lyndonville Methodist Church where he was a member.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Ann Louise T. Smith of Lyndonville,Vt.; three children: Michael J. Smith (Kam-Yin) of Bennington Vt., Deborah (Debi) Gobin (Jack) of Lyndonville Vt. and Douglas U. Smith of Castorville, Texas; three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews and, of course, Beni, his beloved grand-dog.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents and one sister Gloria S. Ernst.
Ron asks that if you wish to honor him in anyway, that you touch another’s life with a gentle act of kindness each day.
May Peace be Yours.
Ronald has been quietly laid to rest in Lyndon Center Cemetery, Lyndon, Vt.
