Ronaldo R. Pelchat - Obituary

Ronaldo R. Pelchat, 63, of Middle Street, Lancaster, N.H., died at his home surrounded by family, after a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS, on Saturday morning, November 28, 2020.
Ron was born in Plymouth, NH, on July 22, 1957 the son of Ronaldo Joseph and Evelyn Elizabeth (Rollins) Pelchat. He was a 1975 graduate of Ashland High School and a 1980 graduate of Plymouth State College where he acquired a degree in Social science Education. In 1991 he acquired his master’s degree in education from Antioch/New England in Keene, NH.
His teaching career started in 1981 at Stratford Public School. From 1985 to 1998 he taught at Lancaster Elementary School then taught at Groveton High School until 2011. He was a member and advisor for YMCA NH Youth and Government and was an active participant of Colonel town Recreation as a coach, referee, lifeguard and pool supervisor. He was also involved with NAMI NH since 2009. Ron’s other interests in life included “all” sports, hiking, cross country skiing and snowshoeing.
He was a communicant of All Saints Church, Lancaster.
Ron is survived by his wife of 37 Anita M. (Soule) Pelchat of Lancaster; his children, Ronaldo Joseph Pelchat and wife Kristen of Allenstown, Leah Marie Milligan and husband Ian of Lancaster, Nathaniel Michael Pelchat and wife Trisha of Lancaster, Mathew* Robert Pelchat and wife Danielle of Hatboro, PA; 11 grandchildren, William and Olivia Pelchat, Collin, Gabe and Jamison Milligan, Kye* and Lilianna Pelchat, Amos Colby, Caleb Hartlen, Chase Lyons, and Madison Pelchat ; a brother, Brian Pelchat and wife Rae Marie of Ashland, NH; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and a brother and sister Victoria Pelchat and Lucien Pelchat.
Visiting hours will be held Thursday afternoon, Dec. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Lancaster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, Lancaster. Reverend Raymond Ball, pastor of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Concord, will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lancaster.
Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in his memory to Colonel Town Recreation, 16 High Street, Lancaster, NH 03584.
For more information or to send an online condolence please go to www.baileyfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.