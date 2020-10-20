Rosalyn Marie Gilman - Obituary

Rosalyn Marie Gilman, age 86, of Brookside Lane, Lyndon, VT passed away early Thursday morning October 15, 2020, at the Pines Rehabilitation & Health Center in Lyndonville, VT.
Rosalyn was born in Newport, VT, on June 17, 1934, daughter to the late Leon A. Moore and Mayme M. (Sheltra) Moore and has spent her lifetime in the Lyndonville area. Rosalyn graduated from Lyndon Institute with the Class of 1953 and was a Class Valedictorian. She won a full Green and Gold scholarship to UVM but put that on hold to marry and start a family, so on February 20, 1954, she and Leon H. Gilman, Jr., married and made their home in Lyndon. When the kids were old enough, Rosalyn went back to school at Lyndon State where she graduated with a bachelor’s in science in 1969. For a number of years, she worked at Ralston Purina then started her teaching career. Beginning at the Wheelock school, then to Lyndonville and Lyndon Graded/Corner school until the Lyndon Town School was established. Although Rosalyn retired in 1999, there were still many years after, that she filled in as substitute. She was strict, but that seemed only to evoke high respect from her students and a lasting regard for her. Every year she looked forward to the Caledonia County Fair, and she cherished family trips to Maine, especially Old Orchard Beach.
Music was a major part of Rosalyn’s life. An accomplished pianist and organist, she played for the West Burke Methodist Church, Grace United Methodist Church and for the Lyndonville United Methodist Church where she has been a member for decades. Her faith is what kept her focused through her life and certainly the backbone of why she was so dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by her beloved husband of nearly 67 years, Leon, her two sons: Thomas L. Gilman (Yvonne Dufour) of Lyndon Corner, Robert J. Gilman of Lyndon, 6 grandchildren: David “Davey” Murray, Amanda Duffy (Dennis), Melissa Dufour (Patrick Bennett) Garret Mastrioanni, Michael Gilman, Wyatt Gilman, 3 great-grandchildren: Hunter Murray, Alexandra and Colin Duffy, her brother-in-law: Charlie Gilman, sister-in-law: Patricia Nelson, both of Sheffield, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Rosalyn is also survived by a very special friend and niece: Rev. Sue Mackay of Lyndonville. Rosalyn also leaves her dear friends: Elizabeth Williams and Kay Welch.
She was pre-deceased by her son: Michael James “Jimmy” Gilman in 2017 and by her brother: Robert W. Moore in 1994 her nephew: R. Micheal Moore in 2006.
A Graveside Service next year will be scheduled for Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Lyndon Center Cemetery.
There will be no Calling Hours.
Memorial donations may be made either the Lyndonville United Methodist Church, PO Box 543, Lyndonville, or to the Lyndon Dog Pound, c/o Town of Lyndon, PO Box 167, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com
