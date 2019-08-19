Rosemarie Koenig - Obituary

Rosemarie Koenig, age 83, passed away at the Pines Health & Rehab in Lyndonville, Friday, August 16, 2019.
Rosie was born in Bremen, Germany, one of three daughters and a son. She came to America in 1961 and lived in Connecticut until moving to Vermont in 1989. She has been a member of the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville since that time. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the church with Rev. Bruce Comiskey officiating. A reception will immediately follow downstairs. There will be no calling hours.
She is survived by two daughters: Evelyn and Rita, 4 grandchildren, 2 sisters and a special niece in Germany, and many other extended friends and family here and in Germany.
She was predeceased by her daughter: Lisa in 1995.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Rosie’s name to the First Congregational Church of Lyndonville, UCC, 52 Middle Street, PO Box 193, Lyndonville, VT 05851.
Cards may be shared c/o Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1076, Lyndonville, VT 05819
