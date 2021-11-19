Rosemary Eileen Austin Obituary

Rose Austin, 72, passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2021 in Lyndonville.
She was born on Jan. 31, 1949 in Windsor, Vt. to Robert and Ruth (Hastings) Durphey. She was predeceased by both parents, her sister JoAnne, her brother John, and her daughter, Lisa Williamson.
Rose will be deeply missed by her sister, Bonnie McMillan, her daughters Tina Schultz, Tracey Abbey, Kristy (and Neil) Lefebvre, her sons Todd (and Jenny) Jones and Steven Parsons. Her 12 grandchildren Robert, Keri, Joshua, Tony, Collin, Connor, Tristan, Ryleigh, Piper, Tyler, Jacob and Owen.
Rose poured her heart into her work at NSA Industries up until her retirement in 2019. She enjoyed being with her friends and especially spending time at Kristy’s with Tristan, Ryleigh and Piper Rose. She also loved her time laughing and being with her son, Todd and his wife, Jenny.
It was Rose’s wishes for no services, and the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the American Cancer Society in both Rose and Lisa’s names.
