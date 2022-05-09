Rosemary Elizabeth Collins (Maguire) Obituary

Rosemary Elizabeth Collins (Maguire), 77 died peacefully May 5, 2022, with her family by her side after an extended illness.
Rosemary was born Sept. 10, 1944, in Lynn, Massachusetts to John J. Maguire and Rose (Teague) Maguire.
In 1963 Rosemary met the love of her life, Fran Collins. After the birth of their two children, Christopher, and Kelly, they moved to Ryegate, Vermont and built the life they dreamed of in the country.
Rosemary enjoyed her time taking care of her children and building her home; she put her associates degree from the Massachusetts School of Art and Design (MassArt) into use in her painting, decorating, and her continual pursuit and mastery of various projects. She loved Vermont, her beautiful home on the side of Blue Mountain, and her gorgeous views of the White Mountains. She was a gourmet cook, an avid gardener, and loved doing kind things for others. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with her family. She was a grandmother extraordinaire, never missing a game, a banquet or a moment in Lauren’s and Collin’s lives. She enjoyed her many visits on the west coast with Mallory, Lilly and Tristan and their frequent visits to Vermont.
Rosie and Fran also enjoyed their travels, their winters in Venice, Florida, and the friends they made along the way.
Besides her parents, Rosemary is predeceased by her mother-in-law Helen Collins, brother-in-law William Collins, sister-in-law Barbara Walsh, and niece Casey Walsh.
Survivors include her loving husband, Fran, her children, Christopher of Anacortes, Washington, Kelly Urie (Dale) of Concord, Vermont, and grandchildren Lauren Tarricone (Matt) and Collin Urie; special daughter-in-law Jenna Barto Collins, and grandchildren Mallory, Lilly, and Tristan Collins, of Newport Beach, California.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Kathy Collins, brother-in-law, Joe Walsh and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Good Shepherd Catholic School (121 Maple St., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819). A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by The Very Reverend Mark Dollard at St. Rose of Lima in Littleton, New Hampshire, Monday, May 16th at 10 a.m.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.