Rosemary Hall Evans Obituary

Rosemary Hall Evans, 96, died peacefully at her home in Littleton, N.H. on May 19, 2021.
Born in Lenox, Mass., Rosemary was the daughter of Alfred A. and Rosamund (Morse) Hall. She was a graduate of Katharine Gibbs College and worked at Colgate University where she met and later married Richard M. Colgate in 1949.
In the past, she served as a trustee on the boards of the National Recreation and Park Association, the Princeton Theological Seminary, the Menninger Foundation, the National Audubon Society, the Jeoffrey Ballet, and the White Mountain School of Bethlehem, N.H. She was an elder of the Lamington Presbyterian Church, N.J. and a member of the Lisbon Church of Epiphany, N.H. and the Littleton All Saints Episcopal Church.
Rosemary had an abiding love for the North Country of New Hampshire. She considered Littleton her home and loved the deep forests and the snowy mountains. As a girl, she drove her pony Merry Legs in several of the winter parades on Main Street; the sleigh is now on display at the Sugar Hill Historical Museum. She returned to this community in the 1990s after a full life lived in New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Nantucket (Mass.), and Santa Barbara (Calif.).
During these final years in NH, Rosemary enchanted her grandchildren with birthday parties, picnics, and woodland treks. Annually, she hosted a festive Christmas party. On Sundays, Rosemary and her two small poodles, Happiness and Emily, attended services at the Lisbon Church of the Epiphany. When she became wheelchair bound, she moved to Riverglen House in Littleton. She will be remembered with love and admiration by family and friends.
Rosemary is survived by two daughters, Jessie Colgate and Pamela Colgate, and two grandchildren Nicholas Leitner and Julia Leitner. Later this summer, a memorial service will be held at the family plot at the Church on the Hill, Lenox, Mass. Memorial donations may be made in Rosemary’s name to the Food Pantry or the Dinner Bell fund sponsored by the All Saints Episcopal Church, 35 School Street, Littleton, NH, 03561. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com.
