Rowena Jane Miles Obituary

Rowena Jane Miles, 93, of North Ridge Road, Sutton, Vt., passed peacefully at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in St. Johnsbury, Vt., March 28, 2023.
Rowena was born in St. Johnsbury, Dec. 20, 1929, daughter to the late Wilfred and Willimine (Cochrane) Bennett. She grew up in St. Johnsbury and graduated from the Academy in 1948. She married Ceylon Miles and they shared 36 years until his passing in 1986. Rowena was a homemaker for many years until she started in housekeeping & laundry at Brightlook Hospital and then Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. Later she began working at Weidmann where she stayed until her retirement. She was a member of the West Burke Methodist Church where she was involved with church suppers, events, and the food pantry. She took pride in her surroundings, both at home and around the town and was known for cleaning up the sides of the roads on her daily walks with her friend, Clara Melcher. Rowena enjoyed crafts like sewing, knitting and ceramics. She created and painted many different ceramic pieces for friends and family. She was an avid reader and loved country music, particularly Alan Jackson. Rowena frequented many LI softball and football games over the years. She enjoyed going to her exercise classes at the W. Burke Meal Site with friends. For many years she also took trips to D.C to appreciate the beauty of the cherry blossoms. Rowena absolutely loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, especially hearing where they were and all they were up to.
She is survived by her three children: Gail Stevens of Barre, Vt., Susan Montgomery (Mark) of Lyndonville, Keith Miles of Sutton, her sister: Muriel Heath of Lyndonville, eight grandchildren: Sonia Parton (Carl), Sadie Stevens (Pete Hodgson), Angela Montgomery (Jenny), Abigail Montgomery (Daniel Sweet), Mareesa Miles (Samuel Benton), Jordan Miles, Daniel Miles (Katelyn Seavey), Isaac Miles (Nicole Martin). 12 great-grandchildren: Kallista Parton, Zackary Parton, Hayden Montgomery-Jahn, Wyatt Montgomery, Owen Montgomery, Finlee Sweet, Leona Sweet, Wilder Sweet and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Ceylon, six siblings: Herbert Bennett, Ida Langmaid, Mildred Pelow, Frances Pageau, Thelma Griggs, Hazel Leggett, and her son-in-law: Duane Stevens.
A Graveside Service will be held at noon, June 17, at the Sutton Village Cemetery with John Sleeper officiating. There will be no calling hours or services at this time.
Memorial Donations may be made in Rowena’s name to the West Burke Meal Site, 212 School Street West Burke, VT 05871.
