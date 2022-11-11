Roy Allan Thompson Obituary

Roy Allan Thompson, 53, of Thompson Road, Topsham, Vt, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.
Roy was born on Feb. 18, 1969, in Woodsville, N.H. to Bruce and Beth (Johnson) Thompson. He was raised in Topsham, Vt. and graduated from Oxbow High School in 1987. He married Janice Nutting on Oct. 20, 1990, at the East Corinth Congregational Church
Roy went to work for H.O. Taylor Chevrolet in the service department and moved to parts and new sales after graduation. Roy moved on to work for the Autosaver Group in 1996, where he worked as the wholesale car buyer for many years. Roy and Janice built and ran Thompson Hill Campground starting in 2010; he was known as the social director of the campground. In his free time, he loved to travel with his family, go ice fishing, be in the woods deer hunting with his daughter, Molly, and watching sports with his son, Jake.
He is predeceased by his father, Bruce Thompson (2015); his father-in-law Pete Nutting (2012); his mother-in-law Sandy (Gould) Nutting (2012). Roy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Janice (Nutting) Thompson of Topsham, Vt.; his mother Beth Thompson, of Topsham, Vt., a son, Jake Thompson of Topsham, Vt.; a daughter, Molly Thompson and her partner Joseph DeLorme of Fairlee, Vt.; a brother, Rick Thompson and wife Lisa of Topsham, Vt.; an aunt, Nancy Frost and husband Les of Topsham, Vt.; an uncle Keith Thompson and wife Alice of Topsham, Vt.; a brother-in-law Stuart Nutting and his wife Colleen of Bradford; two sisters-in-law Theresa LaRoche and her husband Chuck of Woodsville, N.H., and Mary McHugh and her husband Stephen of Bradford, Vt., many loving nieces, nephews, friends and his auction family from all over New England.
Calling hours for Roy will be held at Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville, 1 Birch St. Woodsville, N.H. on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 1 p.m., at Connecticut Valley Auto Auction, 1567 VT-14, White River Junction, Vt.
A private burial for family will be held in the East Corinth Cemetery.
Those who wish may make donations in memory of Roy Thompson to Hunt of a Lifetime Foundation, PO Box 241, Harborcreek, PA 16421
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
