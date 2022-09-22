Roy Edward Hazlett Obituary

Roy Edward Hazlett, of Waterford, Vt., died on Sept. 20, 2022. Born on Dec. 10, 1955, in Manchester, Conn., to Pauline and Edward Hazlett. Roy graduated from Littleton High School in 1974 and continued his education by attending the Berlin Vo-Tech earning an associate degree in automotive technology.
Roy wore many hats, including working locally with Littleton police and fire, as an automotive teacher at Littleton High School, Pit Crew for the local Skoal Bandit team, working with Person’s Concrete, the Maplewood golf course, catering many local events with his wife Judi, and most recently working at both the Littleton and St. Johnsbury Elks lodges.
Roy grew up with a love for anything that had a motor. Snow machining, attending car shows, and working on his Corvette were some of his most beloved hobbies. His heart was always with his family and friends. He was never more than a phone call away when someone needed a helping hand. Roy put 150% into everything that he did, while giving so many people his valuable time to share and enjoy. Roy looked forward to his annual trips to both Carlisle, Pa. for the car show and Myrtle Beach for sun and fun.
Roy will be missed by all he met and knew. He leaves behind his wife Judi Hazlett, his sister Wendy Mason, her husband Bruce Mason, and his niece Nealy Mason. He is further survived by wife Judi’s mother Nancy Collins, brother and sister-in-law Bruce and Tammy Cornelius, brother and sister-in-law David and Rita Cornelius, and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends he considered family. He was loved and appreciated by all who met him. His infectious smile and laugh will forever remain in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Littleton Elks Lodge on Saturday, Sept. 24, at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. Please join us for a “Safety Meeting” to share stories and memories of the wonderful times we all shared with Roowah!
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to an organization close to Roy’s heart, Team Sullycat- Sullycat Foundation, 1299 Slate Ledge Road, Waterford, VT, 05819.
