Ruby Carter, 46, of Littleton, N.H., passed away peacefully on Nov. 24, 2021 at Littleton Regional Hospital, surrounded by her beloved husband.
Born in Littleton, N.H., Ruby is the daughter of Linda (Corliss) Gleason and the late Richard Gilfillan. Raised in Littleton, Ruby met the love of her life, Sammy D. Carter, at a young age. The two quickly fell in love and spent many years together in Manchester and Vermont before returning to Littleton in 2011.
A beloved wife, sister, aunt, and friend, Ruby cherished time with her family. She and Sam were inseparable, sharing nearly three decades of friendship and love. Ruby enjoyed playing games, solving crossword puzzles, coloring pictures on her phone, and putting together puzzles. In her spare time, she enjoyed writing free verse poetry to relieve stress and express her struggles. A Monday night tradition, Ruby and Sam loved to watch WWE together. Ruby will be best remembered for her kind heart and love of family.
In addition to her husband, Sammy D. Carter, with whom she shared nearly 30 years of companionship, Ruby is survived by her mother, Linda (Corliss) Gleason; three sisters, Jenn Wyman and husband Dennis, Gail Riley, and Michelle Gilfillan; three brothers, Ryan Gilfillan, Shawn Gilfillan, and Richard Gilfillan; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. Ruby was predeceased by her father, Richard Gilfillan.
Her Memorial Gathering will be held at the Pillsbury Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 101 Union St., Littleton, on Monday, Dec. 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. followed by her Memorial Service at 4 p.m. To view Ruby’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
