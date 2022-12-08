Ruby Clara (Edwards) Tinkham Obituary

Ruby Clara (Edwards) Tinkham, 92, of Little Italy Road, Groton, Vt., sighed her last breath on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in the warm comfort of her long-time home surrounded by loved ones.
On the 15th of September in 1930, in Woodsville, N.H., parents Orphie (Amadon) and Harley Edwards joyously welcomed Ruby to their lives. Ruby spent her childhood in a home on the end of Railroad Street in Groton where all the neighborhood children were friends. One such friend was Janet (Benzie) Puffer, who remained a neighbor, and friend, for almost the entirety of her life. Ruby was lucky enough to take advantage of the train that used to run through town to Woodsville to go see movies in the old movie theater in Woodsville. She was an alumnus of Groton High School, class of 1949.
Ruby was married to the love of her life, Paul Tinkham, on Nov. 7, 1952; they were lucky enough to have almost 70 years together before Paul’s passing on June 7, 2020. They spent most of their lives in Groton but had spent some time living in North Danville before their farm burned and lived in East Hardwick and North Ryegate for some time as well. She and Paul had six children together. Ruby spent the early years of her married life working as a full-time mother and homemaker, and like many old Vermonters had farm chores and garden work to fill up the rest of any other free time she had. Later in life, when their children were older, Ruby worked at the shoe factories in Woodsville and Lisbon; she also worked at Bread and Chocolate.
She led a busy, active life. If she wasn’t out riding bikes, cross country skiing or swimming, she was inside cooking, or baking; she really loved to bake delicious goodies and share them with loved ones. Ruby was also very involved in her community. Later in life she was a Red Hatter, but for years prior to that she was quite active in town events like the Chicken Pie Supper at the Groton Community Building, or Lumberjack Breakfast at the Methodist Church. Ruby was a member of the Methodist Choir and women’s group. More recently she attended the Trinity Church of the Nazarene and was quite active in that church as well. Ruby’s faith brought her through many trials and tribulations.
She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Russell Tinkham; her daughter, Linda Jean Tinkham; her son, Russell Harley Tinkham; her daughter, Sally Ann Tinkham; her parents, Orphie and Harley Edwards; her sister, Thelma Belyea; and a brother, Lyle Edwards.
Ruby is survived by a daughter, Paula Hernandez of Groton, Vt.; a son, Rodney Tinkham and wife Tammy of Groton, Vt.; another son, Dale Tinkham of East Ryegate, Vt.; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; a brother, Les Edwards and wife Bonnie of Groton, Vt.; a number of nieces and nephews; and her baby, Pepper, the dog.
There will be a memorial service at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene on Jan. 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor George Hemway officiating.
Memorial donations can be made in Ruby’s name to:
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
41 Nazarene Drive
North Haverhill, NH 03774
The family would like to thank Caledonia Palliative Care and Hospice for helping them take care of Ruby at home in her final days.
For more information, or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is assisting the family with arrangements.
