Rufus Perkins - Obituary

Rufus Perkins, of Sugar Hill, New Hampshire and Concord and Cambridge, Massachusetts, died peacefully after a brief battle with cancer on March 13. He was 80 years old.
A graduate of Milton Academy, Harvard University and the University of California Berkeley, Rufus enjoyed a lengthy career as an econometrist and consultant with Arthur D. Little in Cambridge. As a true renaissance man, he was also a land use expert; a mechanical engineer; a restorer of antique trucks; a carpenter; a woodsman; a national champion sculler; a homebuilder; a motorcycle mechanic; a pilot; an electrician; an historian; an educator; a storyteller; a self-taught fluent German speaker; a master skier; and a passionate conservator of woodlands.
Rufus is survived by dear lifelong friends Jerry, Gaby and Aram Zadow and their famlies, sister Louisa and her husband Henry H. Porter of Manchester, Mass., brother James H. and his wife Judith Perkins of Naples, Fla., nieces and nephews Mary Johnson, Cathy Porter, Elliott Perkins, Edie Perkins, and Alexander Perkins; cousins Helen Bowdoin and Alice Poole; and a host of family and friends too vast to name.
Donations in Rufus’ memory may be made to Ammonoosuc Conservation Trust; 297 Main Street, Unit 1, PO Box 191; Franconia NH 03580; www.act-nh.org.
He is great who is what he is from Nature, and who never reminds us of others – Emerson
To share a remembrance in his online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.