Rupert C. Chamberlin Obituary

Rupert C. Chamberlin of Barton, Vt. died on Feb. 26, 2023 at the age of 88, after a recent decline in health. He was born on Dec. 24, 1934 in Barton to Max and Linnie Chamberlin, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by his brother, Harris and his wife Edna, and by his sister, Vivian Brown and her husband Foster. Rupert married Muriel Rocheleau on Nov. 25, 1960, to whom he was blessed to be married for 62 years. Together, they had two children, Timothy and Tammy.
Rupert was a dedicated farmer. He purchased his first registered Jersey in 1947 for his first 4-H dairy project. He started showing at the Orleans County Fair that year with one animal and continued to show at that fair for many years, along with other local fairs. He graduated from Barton Academy in 1952 and attended Vermont School of Agriculture (now known as Vermont Technical College) for one year, graduating second in his class. He came home to farm, formed a partnership with his parents in 1954, and purchased the farm in 1959. Over the following years, he and his wife, with the help of their children, developed a herd of registered Jerseys that was well-known and respected throughout the Northeast. Their favorite family pastime was exhibiting cattle at shows throughout Vermont and New England, where they established many lifelong friendships and found many young people to mentor.
Rupert served his community in many ways. He served on the Barton School Board and was a Barton Town Selectman for 21 years. He served on various committees for the Barton United Church. He served on the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery Committee and as its Chairman. He served on the Orleans County District Soil Conservation Board, including serving as chairman, for several years. He had various roles at the Orleans County Fair, including Superintendent of Cattle, Director, Vice-president, and President. He served as President of the Orleans County Farm Bureau and as President of the Vermont Farm Bureau for 12 years. He was an active member of the Vermont Jersey Breeders Association and served as a member of several committees and as President. He also served as President of the New England Jersey Breeders Association. He was a director on the Yankee Farm Credit Board. He was actively involved in the Orleans County Maple Association and helped plan the State Maple-rama Meeting. Over the years, he was honored with numerous awards and recognitions for his accomplishments and contributions, including being inducted with his wife into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame in 2017 and receiving the Orleans Lions Club Citizen of the Year Award in 2010. His involvement in organizational leadership gave his family several opportunities to travel to national meetings, which was always a time they cherished. Rupert and Muriel also traveled extensively after their retirement. Other retirement pastimes included attending Lake Region UHS basketball games and music performances.
Rupert is survived by his wife, Muriel, his son Timothy and partner, Heidi Brown, his daughter Tammy and husband, Neil Wiggett, and his grandchildren, Seth Wiggett, Emily Wiggett and partner Johnathon Duquette, and Jared Wiggett. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Terry Chamberlin and wife, Kathy, Valerie Hinton and husband, Dale, Dale Hanson and wife, Diane, his niece’s husband, Alfred Carrier, and several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was pre-deceased by his nephew, Ulric Chamberlin, and nieces, Barbara Carrier and Linda Calloway.
The family will hold a private service at their convenience and will host a Celebration of Life for the community later this summer.
