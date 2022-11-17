Russel W. Holmes Obituary

Russel W. Holmes Jr., 76, passed away on Nov. 14, 2022.
His family was by his side in his last days. Cherished wife of 55 years Helen B. (Platt) Holmes; son Ronald Holmes, his wife Tracey Holmes and their son Ryker; daughter Amy Holmes and her husband David Fitzpatrick; beloved niece Dorothy Swain, her husband Carl Swain and their three sons, Ryan, Neil and Joshua; and his sister Dorothy (Holmes) Blais.
Russ is predeceased by his parents, Russel W. Holmes Sr. and Barbara H. (Wellington) Holmes; and survived by his siblings, Dorothy, Barbara, Anne, Gerald, Margaret and Scott, and their many children and grandchildren.
Born and raised in Connecticut, Russ and Helen fell in love with the White Mountains making Dalton Mountain their home since 1996. Throughout his life Russ worked in many industries; machinist, mechanic, facilities manager, truck driver, Middletown (Connecticut) Police officer, computer draftsman and jack-of-all-trades. But his most cherished role was that of husband, father and grandfather.
Russ’s generosity of spirit, determined work ethic, deep well of fix-it know-how, and mischievous sense of humor will be missed by family, friends and community.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at the First Congregational Church UCC; 735 Dalton Road, Dalton, New Hampshire.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the First Congregational Church c/o 485 Blakslee Road, Dalton NH, 03598 or The Friends of Dalton Town Hall, c/o Terri Parks, Union Road, Dalton NH, 03598
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.