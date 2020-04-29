Russell Dale Goodwin - Obituary

Russell Dale Goodwin 73, died unexpectedly at his home in Baltimore, Vt., on Tuesday evening April 28, 2020. He was born Feb. 2, 1947 in Lyndon, Vt. the son of Dale and Hazel (Amadon) Goodwin. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy Trade School class of 1965. He played little league baseball in 1959, and football in 1961.
He served with Troup C, 5th Squadron, 117 Ca Vermont Army National Guard from Feb. 1965 to Feb. 1971 in Lyndonville, Vt.
On Jan. 5, 1995 he married Faith Cox in Springfield, Vermont.
Russell was employed as a Machinist with the Bryant Grinder Corporation in Springfield, Vt. for over 35 years.
He enjoyed bird watching, jigsaw puzzles, and mowing the lawn with his new mower.
He is survived by his wife Faith Cox Goodwin, daughter Carrie Delorenzo and her husband Tony, son Leo Goodwin, son Nathan Goodwin and his wife Cindy, step-daughter Amanda Bartley. Sister Sandra Goodwin and her husband Gordon Stone, sister Sharon Emery, brother Edward Goodwin and wife Polly. Grandchildren: Danielle Lindeblad (Peter), Stephen Delorenzo, Ayres Delorenzo, Shayla Delorenzo, Elisabeth Delorenzo, Sarah Delorenzo, Arianna Delorenzo, Molly Goodwin, Brooke Goodwin, Katie Goodwin, step-grandson Tanner Lawrence.
He was predeceased by his parents, and a brother David Goodwin.
Services will be held a later date.
Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.
