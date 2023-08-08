Russell Edwin Ball Obituary

Russell passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loving family and friends on Aug. 5, 2023. He was predeceased by his parents Kenneth and Bernice (Jeness) Ball. He is survived by his only sibling Donald (Maree Bushey) Ball, his eldest son Rob, wife Raychel, children Rileah (Josh Slaton) and Kameryn Ball, his youngest son Kent, wife Jillian, children Kenzie and Burke Ball, his stepsons Chris Hall, Mark, wife Jen, children, Tristian and Tiegan Hall. His eldest grandsons Dallas, children Maverick and Scarlet Ball and Dakota Ball. Not to leave out his cousins, friends and neighbors he called the Fab Four.
He graduated from Lyndon Institute in 1969. Russell worked at Tap and Die through the transitions to Kennametal for 35 years, retiring in 2014 where he made many lifelong friends. Russell loved “muscle cars,” family and friends and loved making Halloween fun for all the neighborhood children.
He resided at the Ball Family residence on Burke Hollow Road in West Burke where he raised his sons and later cared for his parents. Russell kept an open door to family and friends who would stop in at anytime for a cold beer and good conversation. The biggest gathering was the annual Super Bowl where anyone was welcome, however, Russell preferred that Dallas Cowboy colors filled the house.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery with a Celebration of Life following at the Ball Family Home at Burke Hollow Road in West Burke, Vt.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Dr., St Johnsbury, VT 05819.
