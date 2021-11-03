Russell G. Brooks Obituary

Russell G. Brooks, 80, of Bergin Terrace, of Lisbon, N.H., died on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at Littleton Regional Hospital, Littleton, N.H.
Russell was born in Haverhill, N.H. on Nov. 11, 1940 to Douglas E. and Elizabeth L. (Mardin) Brooks. He graduated from the Haverhill Academy, class of 1958. After graduation he joined the US Air Force, and later joined up with the NH National Guard retiring as a Second Lieutenant. Russell purchased Lardy Oil and worked there for many years. More recently, he worked as a receiving agent for Lisbon Wire Mill until he retired in 2000. Russell was a volunteer firefighter on the Woodsville Fire Department for 22 years. He spent time as a secretary and a treasurer before retiring as a Lieutenant in 1985.
He enjoyed outdoor sports like fishing, four wheeling and kayaking, and he spent a lot of time camping in Pittsburg.
Russell was predeceased by his father, Douglas Brooks on Jan. 23, 2007 and his mother, Elizabeth Brooks on July 14, 1992; his brother, Wayne D. “Chip” Brooks on Sept. 29, 2005; his sister, Nancy Elizabeth Fournier on April 4, 2011 and his sister, Carol Brooks Sibley on June 18, 2012.
He is survived by his wife, Verginia “Ginny” (Laleme) of Lisbon, N.H.; his daughter, Karen Green of Antioch, Calif.; his sons, Jefferey L . Brooks and wife Carol of Woodsville, N.H. and James Brooks of Littleton, N.H.; three step-sons, Arthur Boutin and his wife Karen, Robert Boutin and his wife Tina and Harold Boutin and wife Jamie; six grandchildren, Matthew, Nathan, Natashia, Parker, Robbie and Chloe; three great-grandchildren, Preston, Leland and Henley; his uncle Victor A. “Dick” Brooks of Pike, N.H.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a graveside service on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery Lisbon, N.H.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
