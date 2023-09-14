Russell J. Gwynn Obituary

Oct. 28, 1943 – Aug. 31, 2023
Russell J. Gwynn passed away with family by his side on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023 at the age of 79, just two months shy of his 80th birthday. Russ was adopted by Ernest L. Gwynn and Ruth E. Gwynn and was their only child. He grew up in Littleton and attended Littleton schools, graduating from Littleton High School in 1963 after some rebellious teenage years. He skied at the Mount Eustis Hill when he was young and enjoyed playing baseball. He was recognized with fellow teammates at Littleton’s Little League 50-Year Anniversary Celebration.
In the spring of 1969 he was introduced to the love of his life, Elizabeth “Lolly” “Liz” “Dana” at the Littleton Diner and they were married in December of that year. Although when Russ unexpectedly met Lolly’s father at the end of a shotgun they almost didn’t make it down the aisle! They went on to have four children who Russ adored and would do anything for. He taught them many things and most importantly survived teaching them all to drive. During their high school years, Russ could be found at a variety of sports events, school events and later in life helping each with work and careers, always supporting all four kids.
For summers over his high school years Russ worked for his aunt and uncle at Ogontz Camp for Girls in Lisbon carrying out whatever odd jobs they had for him as well as at Ruggles Grocery Store in Littleton as a stock boy. After high school he worked for a brief period of time for the Boston & Maine Railroad and then for Cray Oil for some time before he found jobs utilizing his true passion of driving.
Russ worked for Currier Trucking, Morris Lumber, Audley Construction, WeLog Trucking and Meadow Leasing. Early on in his trucking career he was affectionately nicknamed Gabby for his second true passion, talking, and this was also his CB radio handle that many grew to know him by. Russ also worked for the Whitefield Power Plant, drove mail truck routes bringing mail to various post offices, had a personal snow plowing business, and became his son, Rusty’s, second hand man with his lawn mowing business. Russ also enjoyed volunteering at the Littleton Food Pantry.
Russ enjoyed anything to do with the family pets, from dogs, cats, fish, birds to reptiles. He also enjoyed fishing, car racing, parades and old car shows with his son, Rusty. In his down time he could be found with a puzzle or word search, crafting or reading.
Russ is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and their four children, Rusty Gwynn; Heidi Gwynn (Craig Bailey); Karyn Scheiner (husband Jon Scheiner and their family); and Nikki Barrett (Doug Morrison and their family); and his faithful four-legged companion, Axel.
There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, Russ would have appreciated donations made to the Littleton Food Pantry 70 Redington St., Littleton, NH, 03561 or any animal rescue of your choice. To offer your condolences to the family please visit www.rossfuneral.com
