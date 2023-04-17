Russell L. Magoon Obituary

Russell L. Magoon passed away at his home as he wished on April 2, 2023. Russ was born in Barre, Vermont on May 30, 1922 to Henry Arthur and Goldie Magoon. He met the love of his life, Lucy, at church. They married in Spokane, Washington before he left for WWII and they were married for 76 years.
Russ and Lucy raised their three children in Cromwell. He was a loving and devoted husband and father who had strong family values. Russell and Lucy had a wonderful life together filled with family, friends and many adventures from traveling cross country, fishing with his son, Jim, square dancing with Lucy and pitching horseshoes.
Russell was a tool and die maker and worked at Colts Manufacturing prior to proudly serving his country in the Army Corp of Engineers in the South Pacific. He founded his own company, H & S Tool Company in Meriden and later moved it to Cromwell. Russ started raising Morgan horses in Connecticut before selling his business and moving to NH. He founded Cromwell Morgans and, on their first farm in Whitefield, Russ had 20 Morgan horses that he had bred, raised and trained. He and Lucy showed their horses throughout the Northeast. One of their horses, Cromwell Symphony, went to the 1986 Grand National and World Championship Horse Show in Oklahoma and was crowned the Reserve World Champion Morgan in English Pleasure.
Russ was predeceased by his wife, Lucy (2020), his son, Jim (2022) and his son-in law, Donald W. Singer (1989). He was also predeceased by his two life-long friends, Raymond Smith, whom he referred to as his brother and David Luginbuhl, his hunting and fishing buddy.
He is survived by his son, Paul (Sandie), his daughter, Linda, his grandchildren, Steve Heidenis (Deb) Tammy Tefft (Rob), Holly Presta (Bill), and Valerie Magoon (Tim) and his great grandchildren Nick Tefft, Josh Tefft, Thomson Heidenis, Lauren Heidenis, Evan Presta and Philip Magoon-Lucason.
For those wishing to make a donation in Russ’ memory, please choose an organization that helps veterans.
