Russell Miller Obituary

Russell Miller of Littleton, N.H. passed away peacefully on June 29, 2021 after a very brief illness at the age of 65 years old. He was predeceased by his parents Walter and Carmel Miller, his sister Pamela and the love of his life, his girlfriend Sandi. He leaves behind his three sisters Diane (Gary) Anderson, Joanne (Jeff) Bradley and Patricia Haerrinck. Previous to his retirement, Russ worked at Rochester Shoe Tree and Dunkin Donuts for many years. He was a lifelong resident of New Hampshire.
His ashes will be scattered at Mt. Cavalry Cemetery in Bedford, N.H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.