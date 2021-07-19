Russell Pearl Obituary

Russell Elmer Pearl, 91, of Academy Lane, McIndoe Falls, Vt., died on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Lebanon, N.H.
Russell was born in East Ryegate, Vt. on Aug. 22, 1929 to Glen William and Mildred (Edmunds) Pearl. He was a graduate of McIndoe Falls Academy in 1947. He then attended the University of Vermont, graduating in 1953. Russell enlisted in the US Air Force, serving from June 13, 1954 through June 12, 1956, having attained the rank of First Lieutenant.
Following his honorable discharge, he worked with Soil Conservation from October 1956 through May 1958. On April 29, 1960, he was appointed as the Postmaster in McIndoe Falls and served until his retirement on April 26, 1996.
Russell enjoyed carpentry and loved cutting wood. Over the years, he raised over 1,500 chickens.
On June 26, 1976, he married Hazel Isabelle (Williams) Kendall and she predeceased him on July 17, 2014. He was also predeceased by his mother-in-law, Ethel Woolson; brother and sister-in-law, Merwyn and Eva Pearl; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, James and Sylvia Patten; brothers-in-law, James Davidson and Richard Williams; and nephew, Paul Pearl.
Survivors include Hazel’s five children, Richard Kendall of Monroe, N.H., Linda Peak of St. Johnsbury, Vt., Roger Kendall and partner Sheila Dodge of McIndoe Falls, William Kendall and wife Sandy of Wells River, Vt., Susan Blaisdell and husband Steven of McIndoe Falls; seven grandchildren, Kathy Kendall and partner Jason Sanville, Bethany Hale and husband Jeff, Kevin Kendall and wife Tiffany, Chris Kendall and wife Johnna, Nick Kendall and wife Clarissa, Stacy Fadden and husband Tom, and Kim Buxton and husband Levi; sixteen great-grandchildren, Paige Hale, Kendall Hale, Alaina Kendall, Alivia Kendall, Kaeson Kendall, Declan Kendall, Kellan Kendall, Ainsley Kendall, Casey Kendall, Elliott Kendall, Bailey Kendall, Cayden Kendall, Brantley Fadden, Blane Fadden, Lila Buxton and Hazel Buxton; a nephew, William Pearl and wife Gwen; two nieces, Elouise Pearl and Jane Burrill and husband Rodney; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Davidson and Grace Williams; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, and their families.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, July 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch St., Woodsville, N.H.
A graveside service will be on Friday, July 23rd at 2 p.m. in McIndoe Falls Cemetery with Melissa Gould serving as Funeral Celebrant.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center, Cardiac Care Unit, One Medical Center Drive, Lebanon, NH 03756.
For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.rickerfh.com.
Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.