Russell W. Grant - Obituary

Russell W. Grant, 84, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Jericho, Vt., died March 18, 2021 after a life characterized by his positive attitude, joy of discovery and abiding faith.
Russell, son of Dexter Grant and Ella (Hosford) Grant, was born in Lyndon Center, Vt. and grew up in St. Johnsbury. Early on, he drove a cab. He met his future wife, Marie (Legendre) Grant, a dime-store clerk, when she thoughtfully delivered unsold comic books to the drivers waiting at the taxi stand. Later, she called a cab and got Russell as her driver.
Russell worked in sales, management and other roles for Goss Tire for 43 years and was known for his inexhaustible supply of goodwill.
He was endlessly curious and enthusiastic. He learned about flying using flight simulation software, and though he never left his den, in his mind he traveled the world. In his woodshop, he built a rocking chair, a cradle, a convertible, a dune buggy and countless other treasures he gave away or displayed in his home.
He once tried to build a perpetual motion machine using wood and billiard balls, though he knew it couldn’t work. He had great fun but did not rewrite the laws of physics.
In retirement in Ocala, Fla., he played golf (he once made a hole-in-one), started a small painting business with a friend and, sustained by optimism and prayer, survived a fight with cancer.
Russell loved music and played guitar avidly, keeping thick binders of sheet music he wrote out by hand. He is surely playing now for the loved ones he has rejoined, especially his parents and his brothers and sisters, Dexter Grant Jr., Christine (Grant) Rodger, Carolyn (Grant) Wilson and Richard Grant.
Along with his wife of 66 years, he is survived by numerous adoring nieces and nephews, as well as extended family. A burial service will be held at a later date at Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Johnsbury. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to a church of your choosing in Russell’s name.
Burial services pending.
