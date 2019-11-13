Russell W. Humphrey - Obituary

Russell W. Humphrey, 74, of Columbia, N.H., passed away on the morning of Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home, with his beloved family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born in Sutton, Vt., on Aug. 30, 1945, a son to the late Edward and Constance (O’Brien) Humphrey. He was raised in the Newark, Vt. area.
Russell was a combat veteran of both the U.S. Army and the Marine Corps during the Vietnam war. He served his nation honorably for 15 years, and was proud of his military service.
He worked for a time at Tillotson Rubber Co. in Dixville, but truly loved to be a jack-of-all-trades, especially by helping his elderly friends and neighbors by mowing their lawns or other projects. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and he was an avid NASCAR fan. Russell loved to accompany his good friend, Slugger Raymond, in his truck when Christmas tree season arrived.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta “Bobbi” Humphrey of Columbia; two children, Russell Humphrey of Burlington, Vt., and Samantha Humphrey of Columbia; three brothers, Bubba (Leslie) Humphrey of Island Pond, Vt., Douglas Humphrey of Island Pond, and Everett (Resa) Humphrey of Maryland; one grandson; and a niece who was as close to him as a daughter, Donna Lemieux of Westmore, Vt.
He is predeceased by two brothers, Edwin and Jerry Humphrey.
Calling hours will be on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home in Colebrook, N.H. A funeral service will follow the next morning, Friday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Colebrook with The Rev. Timothy Brooks presiding. Burial, with military honors, will occur in the spring at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Newark, Vt.
Condolences may be offered to the family on-line by going to www.jenkinsnewman.com.
Arrangements in NH are entrusted to the care of Jenkins & Newman Funeral Home, Colebrook, N.H.
