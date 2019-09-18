Ruth Amy (Young) Legendre - Obituary

Ruth Amy (Young) Legendre joined the angels above on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Central Vermont Medical Center following a brief illness. Born May 28, 1932, to Ray W. and Ina M. (Rollins) Young. She attended school in Concord, Vermont and worked at Henschell Shoe in Littleton, New Hampshire before marrying Jean W. Legendre at Notre Dame Church in St. Johnsbury in 1955.
They owned and operated the Shoe Hospital together, first on Eastern Avenue and then from their home on Elm Street in St. Johnsbury. In addition to completing the stitching repairs for the shop, she hand-stitched thousands of shoes at home for part of new shoe production for over twenty years. Following Jean’s death, she worked for Palmer Brothers Dry Cleaning on Eastern Avenue completing their sewing and alterations on the premises and later from her home.
She was an active member of St. John’s Church Altar Society and ran the craft table at their annual bazaar for several years. She enjoyed crafts of all types and made many quilts and stuffed toys that she donated to be used as raffles at the bazaar. She was quick to help anyone in need with daily tasks and always made sure her family members were taken care of.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her not only for her creative talents, but also her antics and unbelievable inner strength.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband Jean; son, Ronald Legendre; and several brothers and sisters: Gladys Gilfillan, Bion Young, Mildred Albright, Helen Smith, Dorothy Cole, Ross Young, Ruby Young, Earl Young and Donald Young. She leaves behind a sister, Vera Greenwood, and her daughters; Shirley (Leslie) Parker of Lyndonville, Vt.; Marie (Russell) Grant of Jacksonville, Fla.; Ina (William) Francis of Lowell, Mass.; Lori Legendre of Jacksonville, Fla., Anita (Edward) Guild of Essex Junction, Vt.; Lisa (Raymond) Merrill of Ludlow, Vt., and Sarah (John) Baker of Barre, Vt.
Calling hours will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Sayles Funeral Home, 525 Summer Street in St. Johnsbury, VT on Friday, September 20, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 39 Winter St. in St. Johnsbury with Fr. Karl Hahr as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Bishop’s Fund of the VT Catholic Church or the Activities Fund of Heaton Woods Retirement Home in Montpelier, Vt.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.saylesfh.com
